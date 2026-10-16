Ashwin questions Kuldeep's exclusion from India's XI: Details here 

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat, Ashwin said that Kuldeep's exclusion was surprising as he could have made a difference against a West Indies batting line-up that has struggled to read his variations.

"It is very surprising because, on a ground where you expect to get some bounce, I know it has not always been a happy hunting ground for spinners, but the West Indies batters are struggling to pick his googly and leg-spin," he said.