Ashwin questions Kuldeep's exclusion from India's XI: Details here
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned the team's decision to leave out spinner Kuldeep Yadav from the playing XI in the fourth T20I against the West Indies. The match, held in Hyderabad on Wednesday, ended in a 24-run defeat for India. West Indies scored 247/3 while India was bowled out for 223 runs in just 19.3 overs. Shai Hope led the visitors with an unbeaten century off just 50 balls.
Match impact
Ashwin questions Kuldeep's exclusion
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat, Ashwin said that Kuldeep's exclusion was surprising as he could have made a difference against a West Indies batting line-up that has struggled to read his variations.
"It is very surprising because, on a ground where you expect to get some bounce, I know it has not always been a happy hunting ground for spinners, but the West Indies batters are struggling to pick his googly and leg-spin," he said.
Possible impact
Ashwin defends decision to leave Kuldeep out in Indore
Ashwin further suggested that "his presence could have made a difference of 15-20 runs."
However, he defended the decision to leave Kuldeep out in Indore due to the ground's small dimensions.
He also dismissed claims that Kuldeep's performance in Ranchi was responsible for India's failure to defend their score and subsequent defeat.
Performance stats
Kuldeep has an impressive T20I record against West Indies
Kuldeep has an impressive T20I record against West Indies, having taken 20 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 15.70 and an economy rate of 7.13.
He overall owns 98 wickets from 56 games at an average of 14.20 (ER:
Despite this, he was dropped for the last two T20Is in the ongoing series due to India's need for more pacers on flat tracks.