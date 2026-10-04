George Russell expresses his disappointment at rain-hit Bahrain GP

Russell was on track for a P3 finish during a late-race Safety Car period when he pulled off the track.

His retirement came as a disappointment, with the driver saying, "It's just a bit of a shame." He lamented another failure when they were on course for a certain podium.

The DNF (Did Not Finish) also marked Russell's third non-finish of the season, further hurting his championship hopes.

"Another failure, when we were on course for a pretty certain podium. It's a tough one to take. It's unfortunately happened too many times this season, and, yeah, this is just where we are," he told the media.