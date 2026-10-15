Infantino apologizes to FIFA Council for World Cup sell-off plan
What's the story
Gianni Infantino has apologized to the FIFA Council for his controversial FIFA World Cup sell-off plan. However, he was told that he is not fit to continue leading unless he releases all of the documents and answers key questions, as per BBC Sport. The FIFA Council met in Zurich on Thursday for the first time since Infantino's secret proposal of Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) came to light.
Proposal details
Infantino faced questions on various issues
The FFE plan, which Infantino withdrew within days of its introduction, sought to hand over part of FIFA's commercial rights to a private investment firm.
The proposal was met with widespread criticism and skepticism from various quarters.
During the three-and-a-half-hour meeting, Infantino faced questions on several issues including US striker Folarin Balogun's red-card ban suspension, the FIFA Peace Prize, and funding for national associations.
Transparency concerns
Infantino must answer questions
Debbie Hewitt, Chair of the Football Association and a FIFA vice-president, expressed disappointment over unanswered questions after what she called the "most robust, most frank, most open Council meeting" she has ever attended.
She stressed that Infantino must answer these questions or else he is unfit to be FIFA president.
UEFA has been one of Infantino's staunchest critics and has initiated legal proceedings against him for all documents related to FFE to be released.
Future prospects
Infantino set to run for 3rd term in March
Infantino is set to run for a third term as FIFA president in March. However, no credible candidate has emerged to challenge the Swiss-Italian leader.
Former Tottenham Hotspur and Switzerland defender Ramon Vega has announced his intention to run but it seems unlikely that he will secure the five letters of support from member associations required for his candidacy.
UEFA
UEFA boycott continued before lifting threat
Back in August 2026, UEFA confirmed that its boycott of FIFA tournaments remains in place, despite Infantino continuing as president.
The decision followed UEFA's demand for the retraction of proposals to sell major competitions and guarantees against future attempts to alter the game.
A UEFA statement said, "These conditions have not been met," emphasizing their lack of confidence in Infantino's leadership.
However, UEFA then decided to drop its threatened boycott on August 26, after receiving concrete guarantees that FIFA will never attempt a repeat of Infantino's plan to sell stakes in the World Cup.