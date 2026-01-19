Gill, Jadeja likely to play upcoming Ranji Trophy match

Ravindra Jadeja is expected to play in Saurashtra's next Ranji Trophy match against Punjab, starting January 22 in Rajkot, as per Cricbuzz. India's Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill is also likely to feature in the match, although his participation is still subject to a last-minute decision. The news of Jadeja's possible inclusion comes just after India's ODI series loss against New Zealand.

Journey details Travel plans and team standings If both players confirm their participation, they will travel from Indore to Rajkot. This is a reverse journey as they had traveled from Rajkot to Indore after the second ODI of the series. In the current Elite Group standings, Saurashtra is fourth with one win from five games (and four draws), while Punjab sits sixth with one win and one defeat in five matches.

Player participation Gill's absence and Jadeja's previous match Notably, Gill hasn't played a Ranji match this season. His last appearance was against Karnataka in the last season. On the other hand, Jadeja has played just one match for his domestic side against Madhya Pradesh. Both teams have one more league game after this fixture, but their participation is uncertain due to no immediate international assignment.

