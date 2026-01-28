Glenn Phillips becomes third NZ batter with 100 T20I sixes

New Zealand dasher Glenn Phillips has become the third batter from his country to complete 100 T20I sixes. The middle-order batter reached the milestone with his only maximum in the 4th T20I against hosts India at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Phillips, who made a stunning 78 in the series opener, managed a 16-ball 24 in Vizag. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav dismissed him.

Elite list Phillips joins these names As per ESPNcricinfo, Phillips took 78 innings and 87 matches to complete 100 T20I sixes. The only other New Zealanders with this landmark are Martin Guptill (173) and Colin Munro (107). Phillips has tallied five or more sixes in a T20I innings on five occasions. It must be noted that the batter has also tallied over 150 fours in the format (153).

Career Over 2,000 runs in the format Phillips hammered a 40-ball 78 in the series opener. This knock took him past 2,000 T20 runs. The batter has now got to 2,098 runs at an average of 31.78. His strike rate of 141.66 is also sensational. Phillips has smashed 11 half-centuries in T20I cricket. He also has two tons. Versus India, he has hammered 304 runs from 15 matches at 23.38.

Information One of the four NZ batters with 2,000-plus runs (T20Is) According to ESPNcricinfo, Phillips recently became the fourth player to have scored 2,000 runs for New Zealand in T20I cricket. He joined the likes of Guptill (3,531), Kane Williamson (2,575), and Brendon McCullum (2,140).

