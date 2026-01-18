New Zealand's Glenn Phillips slams his second ODI ton: Stats

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips has raced to his second ODI century in ODI cricket. Phillips reached the landmark in the 3rd ODI against India at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The 29-year-old added a double-century stand after the Kiwis were down to 58/3. The hosts earlier won the toss and elected to field. Notably, both his tons have come overseas.

Knock Phillips-Mitchell stand rescues NZ Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh made early inroads into NZ's top order. They sent both openers, Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway, back under 10 runs. Will Young's departure in the 13th over left NZ reeling at 58/3. For the next 31 overs, Daryl Mitchell and Phillips dominated the Indian bowlers. The two batters took the Kiwis past 270, reaching their respective tons.

Information Phillips completes 83-ball ton Phillips accelerated after completing his half-century. He reached his ton in the 42nd over off just 83 balls. However, Arshdeep dismissed him in the next over. The Kiwi batter departed for 106 off 88 balls (4s-9 and 6s-3).

Stats A look at his ODI stats As mentioned, Phillips completed his second century in ODI cricket, with both of them coming in Asia. The Kiwi batter, who made his ODI debut in 2022, also has five half-centuries to his name. In 47 matches, Phillips now has 1,262 runs at an average of 42.06. He has a strike rate of more than 103 in the format.

