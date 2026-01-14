Harshit Rana maintains dominance over Devon Conway: Key stats
What's the story
For the second successive ODI, Team India seamer Harshit Rana has dismissed New Zealand opener Devon Conway. Rana knocked him over in the 2nd ODI at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot, on January 14. The Indian seamer struck as NZ attempted to chase 285. Notably, Rana cleaned up Conway in the series opener in Vadodara as well. Here are the key stats.
Dismissal
How Rana dismissed Conway in Rajkot
The 2nd ODI in Rakjot saw Conway and Henry Nicholls come out in pursuit of chasing 285. NZ, who had a cautious start, were 22/0 in five overs. Harshit then gave India their first breakthrough by coming round the wicket. Conway was knocked over as the off stump went for a toss. He departed for a 21-ball 16 (3 fours).
Information
Conway vs Rana in ODIs
While Rana dismissed Conway for the second time across two ODI innings, the Kiwi opener has scored 18 runs off 22 balls in this battle. The tally includes 13 dot balls.
Information
A look at Conway's stats
With his latest knock, Conway has raced to 1,687 runs from 42 ODIs at an average of 44.39. His tally includes 6 half-centuries and 5 tons. Conway has a strike rate of 87.77 in the format.