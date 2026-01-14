Harshit Rana maintains dominance over Devon Conway: Key stats

Dismissal

How Rana dismissed Conway in Rajkot

The 2nd ODI in Rakjot saw Conway and Henry Nicholls come out in pursuit of chasing 285. NZ, who had a cautious start, were 22/0 in five overs. Harshit then gave India their first breakthrough by coming round the wicket. Conway was knocked over as the off stump went for a toss. He departed for a 21-ball 16 (3 fours).