Harshit Rana reprimanded by ICC, receives demerit point: Here's why
Indian pacer Harshit Rana has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching its Code of Conduct. The incident took place during the 1st ODI between India and South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. Harshit was found guilty under Article 2.5 of the ICC Code, which deals with "using language, actions or gestures that could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."
Incident details and ICC's ruling
The incident in question occurred during the 22nd over of South Africa's chase. After dismissing the dangerous Dewald Brevis, Harshit was seen gesturing toward the dressing room. This action was deemed likely to have provoked an aggressive response from the South African dasher. According to the ICC, this resulted in Harshit receiving one demerit point on his disciplinary record.
Harshit accepts sanction
This was Harshit's first offense in the last two years. The right-arm pacer admitted to this and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Notably, this isn't Harshit's first brush with discipline for his on-field behavior; he had previously been fined and suspended for a match during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
Harshit stars in India's ODI victory
India won the first ODI against South Africa by 17 runs. The match was marked by a stellar century from Virat Kohli. In the second innings, Harshit Rana set the tone by dismissing Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock for ducks. His third wicket came in the form of Brevis. While the match came down to the wire, Harshit conceded 65 runs in 10 overs.