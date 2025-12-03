Harshit Rana reprimanded by ICC, receives demerit point: Here's why

Indian pacer Harshit Rana has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching its Code of Conduct. The incident took place during the 1st ODI between India and South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. Harshit was found guilty under Article 2.5 of the ICC Code, which deals with "using language, actions or gestures that could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

Incident specifics Incident details and ICC's ruling The incident in question occurred during the 22nd over of South Africa's chase. After dismissing the dangerous Dewald Brevis, Harshit was seen gesturing toward the dressing room. This action was deemed likely to have provoked an aggressive response from the South African dasher. According to the ICC, this resulted in Harshit receiving one demerit point on his disciplinary record.

Sanction Harshit accepts sanction This was Harshit's first offense in the last two years. The right-arm pacer admitted to this and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Notably, this isn't Harshit's first brush with discipline for his on-field behavior; he had previously been fined and suspended for a match during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.