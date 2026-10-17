Has Virat Kohli conquered New Zealand conditions in ODIs? 

Across 13 innings of as many games, Kohli has scored 596 runs in the nation at an average of 49.66, as per Cricinfo.

Among visiting batters with as many or more runs than Kohli in NZ, only South Africa's AB de Villiers (119), India's Virender Sehwag (54.36), Pakistan's Ramiz Raja (50.78), and Zimbabwe's Andy Flower (49.75) boast better averages.

Kohli's strike rate in the nation is also a healthy 91.41.