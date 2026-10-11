History! Hasan Mahmud becomes first-ever Bangladeshi pacer with Test hat-trick
What's the story
Hasan Mahmud has made history by becoming the first-ever fast bowler from Bangladesh to claim a Test hat-trick. The young pacer accomplished this remarkable feat on Day 3 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. He became only the third Bangladeshi bowler overall to achieve this, after former spinners Alok Kapali and Sohag Gazi. Meanwhile, Hasan also went on to claim a five-wicket haul.
Match impact
Hasan's hat-trick in a stunning 3-ball burst
Hasan's hat-trick came in a stunning three-ball burst that left Afghanistan reeling at 221 for eight.
He started his attack on the third morning by taking advantage of the variable bounce with the second new ball.
His first victim was Ismat Alam, who fell to a back-of-a-length delivery that stayed low and hit the lower part of off-stump.
Wicket details
A hat-trick to remember for Hasan
The second wicket of Hasan's hat-trick was Qais Ahmad, who edged a back-of-a-length delivery outside off.
Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Litton Das made a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Ahmad.
Hasan then turned his attention to Zia-ur-Rehman, who was beaten on the inside edge and struck on pads by another back-of-a-length ball angling in toward off-stump.
Decision reversal
The review that sealed Hasan's historic hat-trick
Initially, the on-field umpire turned down the appeal for Zia-ur-Rehman's dismissal.
However, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto opted for a review after consulting his teammates.
UltraEdge showed no contact with the bat while ball-tracking confirmed it would have hit the top of off-stump.
The decision was overturned and Hasan's historic hat-trick was confirmed.
Hasan, who had trapped opener Sediqullah Atal on Day 2, completed his fifer by dismissing Yamin Ahmadzai.
His brilliance meant Afghanistan were folded for 240. Bangladesh posted 346/10 batting first.
Stats
Mahmud joins Shahadat Hossain on this list
Mahmud, who made his Test debut in 2024, finished with 5/55 across 21 overs (5 maidens).
As per Cricinfo, the pacer has now gone par with Shahadat Hossain in terms of Bangladesh pacers with the most Test five-wicket hauls (4 each).
The former has a fifer each against Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, and Australia.
Across 17 Tests, the right-arm pacer has raced to 50 wickets at an average of 28.52.
Information
Four-fer for Ebadot Hossain
Mahmud was well complemented by fellow pacer Ebadot Hossain, who finished with 4/56 from 15.1 overs (3 maidens). This spell has taken him to 49 wickets across 26 Tests at a below-par average of 49.04. This was his third four-fer (5W: 1).