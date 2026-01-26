Listing the highest powerplay totals for India in T20Is

India registered a comfortable eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the third T20I at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue chased down a target of 154 runs in just 10 overs, thanks to explosive half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (68* off 20) and Suryakumar Yadav (57* off 26). Notably, India's score after the end of six overs was a stunning 94/2. On this note, we list down India's highest powerplay scores in T20I cricket.

#1 95/1 vs England, Wankhede, 2025 Team India went all guns blazing in the Wankhede T20I against England last year. Abhishek was on a roll in the powerplay, recording a blistering half-century off just 17 balls. Alongside Tilak Varma, Abhishek took India's total to 95/1 after six overs. This laid a platform for India's massive total of 247/9. Abhishek made a 54-ball 135 as India thrashed England by 150 runs.

#2 94/2 vs New Zealand, 2026 The 94/2 in the aforementioned game takes second place on this list. Chasing 154, India suffered an early blow with opener Sanju Samson recording a golden duck. However, Abhishek and Ishan Kishan had other plans. They took the score past 50 in just 3.1 overs, the quickest team half-century for India in T20Is. Although Ishan's stay (28 off 13) was ended by Ish Sodhi, India were 94/2 by six overs. They later crossed the line in just 10 overs.

