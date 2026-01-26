Listing the highest powerplay totals for India in T20Is
What's the story
India registered a comfortable eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the third T20I at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue chased down a target of 154 runs in just 10 overs, thanks to explosive half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (68* off 20) and Suryakumar Yadav (57* off 26). Notably, India's score after the end of six overs was a stunning 94/2. On this note, we list down India's highest powerplay scores in T20I cricket.
#1
95/1 vs England, Wankhede, 2025
Team India went all guns blazing in the Wankhede T20I against England last year. Abhishek was on a roll in the powerplay, recording a blistering half-century off just 17 balls. Alongside Tilak Varma, Abhishek took India's total to 95/1 after six overs. This laid a platform for India's massive total of 247/9. Abhishek made a 54-ball 135 as India thrashed England by 150 runs.
#2
94/2 vs New Zealand, 2026
The 94/2 in the aforementioned game takes second place on this list. Chasing 154, India suffered an early blow with opener Sanju Samson recording a golden duck. However, Abhishek and Ishan Kishan had other plans. They took the score past 50 in just 3.1 overs, the quickest team half-century for India in T20Is. Although Ishan's stay (28 off 13) was ended by Ish Sodhi, India were 94/2 by six overs. They later crossed the line in just 10 overs.
#3
82/2 vs Scotland, Dubai, 2021
India beat Scotland by eight wickets in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup match in Dubai. Chasing a paltry 86 in the match, India were powered by their openers KL Rahul (50 off 19 balls) and Rohit Sharma (30 off 16 balls). Their brilliance at the top meant the Men in Blue were 82/2 at the six-over mark. India crossed the line in just 6.3 overs.