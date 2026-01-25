Guwahati T20I: India chase 154 off 60 balls against NZ

India beat New Zealand in the 3rd T20I at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on January 25. The Men in Blue chased down 154 on the back of Abhishek Sharma 's blistering knock. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav added 102* runs with Abhishek as India were home in 10 overs. Jasprit Bumrah earlier took three wickets. With three successive wins, India have sealed the five-match series.

NZ innings NZ batters kept at bay New Zealand had another top-order failure after they were invited to bat. They were 34/3 in the Powerplay, with Harshit Rana once again outfoxing Devon Conway. While Glenn Phillips tried to up the ante, Ravi Bishnoi's accurate bowling kept him at bay. The dismissals of Phillips and Mark Chapman left NZ reeling at 112/6. Bumrah showed his death-over prowess as NZ managed 153/9.

Spell Bumrah stars with 3/17 Bumrah bowled just one over in the Powerplay as Harshit Rana and Hardik Pandya started the proceedings. The first wicket of his spell produced Tim Seifert's wicket (12). The Kiwi batter was knocked over with a ripper. Bumrah later returned to dismiss Kyle Jamieson (3) and Mitchell Santner (27). The Indian seamer conceded just 17 runs in his four overs.

Wickets Bumrah races to 106 wickets Bumrah, who returned after being rested, has raced to 106 wickets. He is one of only three Indians to have taken more than 100 wickets in the format, with Arshdeep Singh (111) and Hardik Pandya (105). In 85 T20Is, Bumrah has an incredible average of 18.09. Interestingly, the Indian seamer is yet to record over three wickets in a T20I innings.

