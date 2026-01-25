Suryakumar Yadav hammers fifty in second successive T20I: Key stats
What's the story
Suryakumar Yadav is back in form - and how! The Indian skipper powered their run-chase against New Zealand in the 2nd T20I in Guwahati. He smashed a 26-ball 57* as India chased down 154 in just 10 overs. The hammering included an unbeaten 102-run stand between Suryakumar and Abhishek Sharma, who slammed 20-ball 68*. The former smashed a half-century in his second successive match.
Start
India punish bowlers despite early blow
India suffered an early blow in the form of Sanju Samson, who was knocked over by Matt Henry in the very first ball. However, Abhishek and Ishan Kishan had other plans. They took the score past 50 in just 3.1 overs, the quickest team half-century for India in T20Is. Although Ishan's knock was cut short, India were 94/2 by six overs.
Finish
Suryakumar reaches his fifty, gets India home
After completing a 14-ball half-century, Abhishek let his captain, Suryakumar, add the finishing touch. While India won in 10 overs, the latter hammered 6 fours and 3 sixes in his 57* off 26 balls. Suryakumar was batting on 42 in the ninth over as India required 15 more runs. He smashed a six and 2 fours in the next over to get India home.
Information
Reaching fifty in 25 or fewer balls
Suryakumar reached his half-century in 25 balls. According to Cricbuzz, he has now completed his half-century in 25 or fewer balls as many as 10 times, the most in T20Is.
Career
A look at his career stats
Suryakumar, who was struggling to get a start before the ongoing series, now has half-centuries in his last two T20Is. He smashed an unbeaten 82 in Raipur, leading India to a historic victory. According to ESPNcricinfo, the Indian skipper has raced to 2,959 runs from 102 T20Is at a strike rate of 165.03. This was his 23rd T20I fifty in addition to four tons.