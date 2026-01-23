Suryakumar Yadav completes 400 T20 sixes with 82* versus NZ

India beat New Zealand in the 2nd T20I of the 5-match series at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on Friday. With this win, India took a 2-0 lead in the series. New Zealand score 208/6 in 20 overs. In response, blazing knocks from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav that helped India win (209/3). The Indian skipper scored an unbeaten 82.

Knock A solid effort from the skipper Suryakumar came in when India were 6/2. He started slowly as Kishan was firing on all cylinders. After six overs, India were 75/2 with Suryakumar on 8 from 8 balls. Suryakumar opened up in the 8th over before going berserk against Zakarly Foulkes. Suddenly, he was on 39 from 18 balls. After Kishan's dismissal, Suryakumar and Shivam Dube helped India claim victory.

Information Two quality stands on offer After adding 122 runs alongside Kishan for the 3rd wicket, Suryakumar was part of an 81*-run stand with Dube. The latter remained unbeaten on 36 runs from 18 balls.

50-plus score First 50+ score for Suryakumar in 24 innings (T20Is) Suryakumar hit an unbeaten 82 from 37 balls. He smoked nine fours and four sixes. This was his maiden fifty-plus score in 24 T20I innings. His last T20I fifty-plus score was against Bangladesh in October 2024. Since then, he managed only three scores of 30-plus in 23 T20I innings before tonight's effort. He scored 32 runs in the 1st T20I versus NZ.

Numbers 60th T20 fifty and 400 sixes for Suryakumar In 101 T20Is, Suryakumar has raced to 2,902 runs at 36.27 from 95 innings. This was his 22nd T20I fifty (100s: 4). Overall in T20s, he owns 9,089 runs from 348 matches (322 innings) at 35.09. Notably, this was his 60th fifty (100s: 6). Suryakumar has reached 400 sixes in T20s. As many as 160 of his T20 sixes have come for India (T20Is).

Do you know? 900 fours as well for SKY Apart from 400 T20 sixes, Suryakumar also went past 900 fours. He now owns 902 fours. For India in T20Is, he has smashed 264 fours.