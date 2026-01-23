Raipur T20I, India chase 209-run target versus New Zealand: Stats

The Indian cricket team beat New Zealand in the 2nd T20I of the 5-match series on Friday. With this win, India have taken a 2-0 lead in the series. The match in Raipur saw New Zealand score 208/6 in 20 overs. Mitchell Santner shone with an unbeaten 47. In response, India were 6/2 at one stage. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav helped them win.

Summary Summary of the contest New Zealand were off to a strong start before they lost two wickets on the same score (43/2). Glenn Phillips and Ravindra added 55 runs next. India dismissed Phillips before also purchasing the wickets of Mitchell and Ravindra. The Kiwis were 129/5. It was Santner's heroics that helped NZ get past 200. In response, fifties from Kishan and Suryakumar helped India claim victory (209/3).

Conway Harshit Rana dismisses Devon Conway in 4th successive international meeting After getting the better of Devon Conway thrice in the recently concluded ODI series, Harshit Rana dismissed the Kiwi opener once again. This was the 4th innings Conway faced Rana in internationals. As per ESPNcricinfo, Conway owns 18 runs off 25 balls against Rana. He has hit Rana for three fours in addition to facing 16 dots. Conway averages 4.50 in this duel.

Santner Mitchell Santner averages 90 in his last six T20I innings Santner's unbeaten 47 had six fours and a six. As per Cricbuzz, Santner's last six scores in T20Is are 36(15), 55*(28), 18*(8), 4(3), 20*(13), and 47*(27). Santner has piled up 180 runs at an average of 90.00. His strike rate is 190-plus. In these matches, he has managed to smash 20 fours and eight sixes.

Information Ravindra chips in with 44, surpasses 2,000 T20 runs Ravindra slammed 44 runs from 26 balls. The southpaw hit two fours and four sixes. Overall in T20s, Ravindra raced past 2,000 runs. He has 2,013 runs from 121 matches (110 innings) at 20.33. In 40 T20Is, he has 594 runs at 20.48.

Mitchell Mitchell goes past 5,500 runs in T20s Star New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell crossed the milestone of 5,500 runs in T20 cricket. Mitchell accomplished the landmark with his eighth run. He was dismissed for 18 runs in the 12th over by Shivam Dube. Playing his 256th T20 match (230 innings), he owns 5,510 runs at 30.78. His strike rate is 136.28. His tally includes 27 half-centuries.

Do you know? New Zealand post their 3rd-highest T20I total against India This was New Zealand's 3rd-highest T20I total against India. Their best two scores read 219/6 in Wellington, 2019, and 212/4 in Hamilton, 2019. Meanwhile, this was NZ's highest total against India in India.

Abhishek 10th duck for Abhishek in T20s Indian T20I stalwart Abhishek Sharma perished for a first-ball duck off Duffy's bowling. As per ESPNcricinfo, the southpaw recorded his 10th duck overall in T20s. From 170 matches (166 innings), he has 5,002 runs at 33.12. Meanwhile, this was his 2nd duck in T20Is for India. In 34 matches, he owns 1,199 runs at 36.33.

Kishan Ishan Kishan slams his 7th half-century in T20Is Kishan's 76 had 11 fours and five sixes (SR: 237.50). Kishan has raced to 880 runs from 34 T20Is at 26.66. He recorded his 7th fifty (SR: 129.98). As per ESPNcricinfo, Kishan owns 187 runs from 9 matches against New Zealand at 20.77 (50s: 1). Overall in T20s, he has amassed 5,871 runs from 218 matches (209 innings) at 30.26 (50s: 32, 100s: 6).

SKY First 50+ score for Suryakumar in 24 innings (T20Is) Indian captain Suryakumar hit an unbeaten 82 from 37 balls. He smoked nine fours and four sixes. This was his maiden fifty-plus score in 24 T20I innings. His last T20I fifty-plus score was against Bangladesh in October 2024. Since then, he managed only three scores of 30-plus in 23 T20I innings before tonight's effort. He scored 32 runs in the 1st T20I versus NZ.

SKY 60th T20 fifty and 400 sixes for Suryakumar In 101 T20Is, Suryakumar has raced to 2,902 runs at 36.27 from 95 innings. This was his 22nd T20I fifty (100s: 4). He has raced to 160 T20I sixes. Overall in T20s, the senior batter owns 9,089 runs from 348 matches (322 innings) at 35.09. Notably, this was his 60th fifty (100s: 6). Suryakumar has reached 400 sixes in T20s.