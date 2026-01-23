Daryl Mitchell goes past 5,500 runs in T20 cricket: Stats  

Star New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell has crossed the milestone of 5,500 runs in T20 cricket. Mitchell accomplished the landmark with his eighth run in the second T20I against hosts India at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. He was dismissed for 18 runs in the 12th over by Shivam Dube. Here we look at his stats.

Information A knock of 18 in the 2nd T20I Mitchell walked out when his side was 98/3 following the dismissal of Glenn Phillips (19). Mitchell started well and hit three fours, while looking to form a partnership with Rachin Ravindra. He was dismissed by Dube while trying to attempt a big shot.

Stats A look at Mitchell's T20 stats Mitchell made his T20 debut in November 2012 and earned his maiden T20I cap in February 2019. Playing his 256th T20 match (230 innings), as per ESPNcricinfo, the batter has gone past 5,500 runs. He owns 5,510 runs at 30.78. His strike rate is 136.28. His tally includes 27 half-centuries, with his best score being an unbeaten 88.

Information His performance for the Kiwis Coming to his international career, he has played 92 T20Is for New Zealand. Across 82 innings, he has scored 1,720 runs in these games while averaging 26.87. His strike rate is 139.27 as the tally includes eight fifties.

