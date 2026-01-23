Ishan Kishan slams his 7th half-century in T20Is: Key stats

Ishan Kishan produced a brilliant knock of 76 runs from just 32 balls in the 2nd T20I of the 5-match series against New Zealand on Friday. Chasing 209 runs to win in Raipur, India were reduced to 6/2. Thereafter, Kishan outmuscled New Zealand with a blazing half-century. He was part of a century-plus stand alongside skipper Suryakumar Yadav before perishing. Here's more.

Knock A stupendous knock on offer Kishan started his merry-making in the third over, hammering Zakary Foulkes, who conceded 24 runs. Jacob Duffy and Mitchell Santner were Kishan's next victims before he dispatched Matt Henry to score a 21-ball fifty in the sixth over. Kishan continued to dictate after the powerplay, smashing spinners Ish Sodhi and Santner. In the 10th over, Sodhi dismissed Kishan, who added 122 runs alongside SKY.

Stats Maiden fifty against New Zealand; 32nd fifty in T20s Kishan's 76 had 11 fours and five sixes (SR: 237.50). Kishan has raced to 880 runs from 34 T20Is at 26.66. He recorded his 7th fifty (SR: 129.98). As per ESPNcricinfo, Kishan has hammered 187 runs from 9 matches against New Zealand at 20.77 (50s: 1). Overall in T20s, he owns 5,871 runs from 218 matches (209 innings) at 30.26 (50s: 32, 100s: 6).

Advertisement

Record Kishan joins these two As per Cricbuzz, Kishan became the third batter from Full member sides in T20Is to hit a 50-plus score inside the powerplay overs (1-6). 50+ scores by non-openers in powerplay overs (FM teams) 60(27) Dion Myers vs Rwanda, Nairobi, 2024 56(23) Ishan Kishan vs NZ, Raipur, 2026 51(29) Josh Inglis vs WI, Basseterre, 2025

Advertisement