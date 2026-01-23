Mitchell Santner averages 90 in his last six T20I innings

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner hit a cracking 27-ball 47* versus India in the 2nd T20I of the 5-match series. The match in Rajkot saw the Kiwis record their highest team total against India in T20Is (208/6). Notably, Santner and Zakary Foulkes added an unbeaten 47-run stand for the 7th wicket from 19 balls. Santner now averages 90 in his last six T20I innings.

Information A valuable knock from Santner's blade Skipper Santner came in when New Zealand were 129/5 in the 13th over. Alongside Mark Chapman, Santner added 32 runs before the partnership with Foulkes helped the Kiwis. Santner was value for money as he played his shots and looked in sync.

Numbers Santner's performance in his last six T20Is Santner's unbeaten 47 had six fours and a six. As per Cricbuzz, Santner's last six scores in T20Is are 36(15), 55*(28), 18*(8), 4(3), 20*(13), and 47*(27). Santner has piled up 180 runs at an average of 90.00. His strike rate is 190-plus. In these matches, he has managed to smash 20 fours and eight sixes.

