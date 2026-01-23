Abhishek Sharma records his 10th duck in T20s: Key stats

NZ pace bowler Duffy bowled a length delivery and Abhishek attempted a flick shot. However, the ball went straight to Devon Conway at deep square leg. Conway made no mistake and completed a catch, ending Abhishek's short stay.

Stats

10 ducks in T20s, including two for India (T20Is)

Abhishek, who slammed a blazing half-century in the 1st T20I versus New Zealand, failed this time around. As per ESPNcricinfo, the southpaw recorded his 10th duck overall in T20s. From 170 matches (166 innings), he has 5,002 runs at 33.12. Meanwhile, this was his 2nd duck in T20Is for India. In 34 matches, he owns 1,199 runs at 36.33.