Abhishek Sharma completes 5,000 T20 runs with blazing half-century: Stats

Abhishek Sharma , the explosive Indian opener, played a blazing knock against New Zealand in the 1st T20I at Nagpur's VCA Stadium. The left-handed dasher hammered a 35-ball 84 after the Kiwis elected to field. He continued with his counter-attack despite the early dismissals of Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan. Abhishek, who added 99 runs with skipper Suryakumar Yadav, completed 5,000 T20 runs.

Knock Abhishek hammers 22-ball half-century As has been the case, Abhishek started strong with a maximum down the ground. He was unstoppable thereafter. With the early dismissals of Samson and Ishan, India were down to 27/2. However, Abhishek perpetually took the Kiwis in remand. Abhishek, who hammered Glenn Phillips for three successive boundaries, brought up his half-century off just 22 balls. Therefore, India reached 100 within nine overs.

Information Abhishek departs with 8 sixes Abhishek didn't stop his boundary-hitting spree as India raced to 117/2 in 10 overs. In the 12th over, spinner Ish Sodhi dismissed Abhishek after conceding two successive maximums to him. Abhishek, who missed hitting one at long on, finished with 5 fours and 8 sixes.

Advertisement

Milestone Abhishek reaches 5,000 T20 runs Abhishek, India's most prolific batter in T20Is at present, has raced to past 5,000 T20 runs. The 82nd run from his blade brought up this milestone. The Indian opener reached the landmark in his 169th encounter. He raced to his 29th half-century in addition to 8 tons. Abhishek has a strike rate of over 171 in T20 cricket.

Advertisement

Internationals Seventh fifty in T20Is Abhishek's latest knock took his T20I strike rate past 190 (190.92), the highest in the format. In 34 matches, the left-handed dasher has raced to 1,199 runs at an average of 37.46. This was his seventh T20I half-century. Abhishek, who also owns 2 tons, has hammered 81 sixes in just 33 innings. He has also smashed 112 fours.