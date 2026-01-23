Conway has got out to Rana four times across 4 innings

Harshit Rana dismisses Devon Conway for 4th time in internationals

By Rajdeep Saha 08:18 pm Jan 23, 202608:18 pm

What's the story

After getting the better of Devon Conway thrice in the recently concluded ODI series, Indian pacer Harshit Rana dismissed the New Zealand opener in the 2nd T20I of the 5-match series. Conway handed New Zealand a dream start, spanking Arshdeep Singh for 18 runs in the first over. In the 4th over, Rana was introduced and he struck off the 2nd ball.