Harshit Rana dismisses Devon Conway for 4th time in internationals
After getting the better of Devon Conway thrice in the recently concluded ODI series, Indian pacer Harshit Rana dismissed the New Zealand opener in the 2nd T20I of the 5-match series. Conway handed New Zealand a dream start, spanking Arshdeep Singh for 18 runs in the first over. In the 4th over, Rana was introduced and he struck off the 2nd ball.
Conway entertains the crowd before getting dismissed
Conway looked to be aggressive and smashed Arshdeep for three fours and a six. He faced only one ball in the next two overs and it derived a single. The 4th over saw him face a dot before he was deceived by a slower ball.
Conway vs Rana in international cricket: Decoding the stats
This was the 4th innings Conway faced Rana in international cricket. Before this, he faced Rana thrice in the ODI series. As per ESPNcricinfo, Conway has scored 18 runs off 25 balls against Rana. He has hit Rana for three fours in addition to facing 16 dot balls. Rana has dismissed Conway four times as the batter averages a dismal 4.50.
Rana trumps Conway!
Harshit Rana 🤝 Varun Chakaravarthy 🔥— BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2026
🎥 Both strike in their first over as #TeamIndia get the wickets of both #NZ openers 👏
