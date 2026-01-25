Guwahati T20I: Jasprit Bumrah decimates NZ with three wickets

India restricted New Zealand to 153/9 (20 overs) in the 3rd T20I at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. It was a concerted bowling effort from India, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the charge. Bumrah, who took a wicket off his first ball of the match, returned to take two wickets. The right-arm seamer returned in Guwahati after being rested in the 2nd T20I.

Spell Bumrah stars with 3/17 Bumrah bowled just one over in the Powerplay as Harshit Rana and Hardik Pandya started the proceedings. The first wicket of his spell produced Tim Seifert's wicket (12). The Kiwi batter was knocked over with a ripper. Bumrah later returned to dismiss Kyle Jamieson (3) and Mitchell Santner (27). The Indian seamer conceded just 17 runs in his four overs.

Wickets Bumrah races to 106 wickets Bumrah, who returned after being rested, has raced to 106 wickets. He is one of only three Indians to have taken more than 100 wickets in the format, with Arshdeep Singh (111) and Hardik Pandya (105). In 85 T20Is, Bumrah has an incredible average of 18.09. Interestingly, the Indian seamer is yet to record over three wickets in a T20I innings.

Advertisement