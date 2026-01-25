Abhishek Sharma slams second-fastest T20I fifty for India: Stats
What's the story
Opener Abhishek Sharma's blazing knock helped India beat New Zealand in the 3rd T20I at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Abhishek hammered a 20-ball 68* as India chased down 154 in just 10 overs. He added an unbeaten 102 (40) with skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who also completed his half-century. The former reached his half-century off 14 balls, now the second-fastest for India in T20Is.
Chase
India punish bowlers despite early blow
India suffered an early blow in the form of Sanju Samson, who was knocked over by Matt Henry in the very first ball. However, Abhishek and Ishan Kishan had other plans. They took the score past 50 in just 3.1 overs, the quickest team half-century for India in T20Is. Although Ishan's knock was cut short, India were 94/2 by six overs.
Finish
Abhishek enters this elite list
Abhishek brought up his half-century with a maximum off Jacob Duffy on the sixth over's final ball. His 14-ball half-century is now the second-fastest for India in T20Is, only behind Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball effort. Overall, Abhishek now has the joint third-fastest T20I fifty against a Full Member side, with Colin Munro. While Yuvraj tops the list, Jan Frylinck is behind him (13 balls).
Information
Abhishek finishes unbeaten
After tormenting the Kiwi bowling line-up, Abhishek let his captain, Suryakumar, add the finishing touch. While India won in 10 overs, the former hammered 7 fours and 5 sixes in his 68* off 20 balls (SR: 340.00).
Career
Eighth fifty in T20Is
Abhishek bounced back after scoring a duck in the 2nd T20I against NZ. He hammered a 35-ball 84 in the series opener. Abhishek's latest knock took his T20I strike rate past 195 (195.22), the highest in the format. In 36 matches, the left-handed dasher has raced to 1,267 runs at an average of 38.39. This was his eighth T20I half-century (2 tons).