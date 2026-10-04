Batters with highest scores in an ODI run-chase against India
What's the story
West Indies skipper Shai Hope scripted a host of records with an unbeaten 162 against India in the third and final ODI in New Chandigarh. His knock, which included 17 fours and 3 sixes, helped the Windies chase down a mammoth 352 in 48.2 overs. This is now the highest individual score in an ODI run-chase against India. Check out this elite list.
#1
Shai Hope: 162* in New Chandigarh, 2026
Chasing 352 in the aforementioned New Chandigarh contest, Hope's aggressive batting helped West Indies start well.
While the skipper counter-attacked, Keemo Paul (44) and Amir Jangoo (67) supported him well.
The skipper returned unbeaten on 162* off just 143 balls as WI prevailed in the 48th over.
Notably, Hope had to open the innings, with the injured Jewel Andrew taken to the hospital. The captain aced the challenge and played the innings of his life.
#2
Tillakaratne Dilshan: 160 in Rajkot, 2009
The 2009 ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Rajkot saw a high-scoring fest.
Batting first, the hosts racked up a mammoth 414/7, with Virender Sehwag scoring 146.
Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan topped this up with a 124-ball 160 in an exciting chase. His knock had 20 fours and 3 sixes.
The Lankans came within touching distance but fell just three runs short.
#3
Andrew Strauss: 158 in Bengaluru, 2011
India and England clashed in a high-scoring ODI World Cup 2011 encounter in Bengaluru.
Sachin Tendulkar's masterclass against a high-quality English attack resulted in another century from his blade.
Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir also scored fifties, powering India to 338.
In the chase, captain Andrew Strauss put England in the driving seat with his 158 (145).
India finally applied the brakes, stopping England at 338/8.