Shai Hope slams his 5th ODI century versus India: Stats
What's the story
West Indies cricket team batter Shai Hope has slammed a terrific century versus India in the 3rd ODI on Saturday. Chasing 356 runs to win, Hope was forced to open. He added a 109-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside Amir Jangoo. Hope was part of two more fifty-plus stands and is leading the chase against India at PCA International Cricket Stadium, Ground A, New Chandigarh.
Knock
Hope adds crucial partnerships for WI
Hope and John Campbell added 41 runs for the opening wicket.
A solid century-plus stand alongside half-centurion Jangoo then set a platform for the Windies.
After Jangoo departed, Hope and Sherfane Rutherford put on 56 runs. Keemo Paul joined Hope and added 65 runs for the 4th wicket.
In between, he completed his century in the 34th over off 104 balls.
Vs IND
Hope vs India: Key numbers
Hope clocked his 5th ODI century versus India. He also owns 5 fifties.
Across 29 ODIs versus India, Hope owns 1,200-plus runs at 53-plus.
As per Cricbuzz, Hope now owns the joint 2nd-most centuries against India in India (ODIs).
Most ODI 100s vs India in India
5 AB de Villiers (11 innings)
4 Daryll Mitchell (8 innings)
4 Shai Hope (14 innings)
Information
Hope slams successive ODI tons against India
Hope had also hit a hundred in the 2nd ODI of this series. He clocked a 94-ball 104 (8 fours and 3 sixes). According to Cricinfo, Hope (20) joined Chris Gayle in terms of 20-plus ODI tons for West Indies.