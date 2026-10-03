Shai Hope slams his 5th ODI century versus India: Stats

Hope and John Campbell added 41 runs for the opening wicket.

A solid century-plus stand alongside half-centurion Jangoo then set a platform for the Windies.

After Jangoo departed, Hope and Sherfane Rutherford put on 56 runs. Keemo Paul joined Hope and added 65 runs for the 4th wicket.

In between, he completed his century in the 34th over off 104 balls.