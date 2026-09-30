Shai Hope becomes second WI batter with 20 ODI tons
By Parth Dhall
Sep 30, 2026 05:08 pm
What's the story
Shai Hope led West Indies from the front in the 2nd ODI against India at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. In a transformed approach, the Windies counter-attacked the Indian bowlers, extending it to the second powerplay. Hope was its nucleus, adding two century-plus stands with John Campbell and Amir Jangoo. Notably, Hope became the second WI batter with 20 ODI tons.
Milestone
Hope only behind Chris Gayle
As mentioned, Hope now has 20 ODI centuries apart from 32 half-centuries.
According to Cricinfo, Chris Gayle is the only other West Indies batter with over 20 or more ODI tons. He tops the list with 25 centuries.
Meanwhile, Hope broke a tie with the legendary Brian Lara, who concluded his stellar career with 19 tons.