Instances of teams gunning down 350-plus targets versus India (ODIs)
What's the story
West Indies captain Shai Hope led his team to a stunning five-wicket victory over India in the third ODI at the New PCA Stadium. India batted first and posted a mammoth total of 351/7 in their allotted overs. While the visitors looked down and out at this point, Hope had other plans as he played a once-in-a-lifetime knock. On this note, we look at the instances of teams gunning down 350-plus targets versus India in ODI cricket.
#3
352 by West Indies in 2026
WI became the third team to accomplish this landmark.
Chasing 352 in the contest, Hope's aggressive batting helped West Indies start on a positive note with eight boundaries between him and John Campbell (10) in the first four overs.
While Hope continued to bat well at one end, the likes of Keemo Paul (44) and Amir Jangoo (67) supported him well.
The skipper returned unbeaten on 162* as WI prevailed in the 48th over.
#2
359 runs by South Africa in 2025
The Raipur ODI of the 2025 series between India and South Africa saw the visitors scale a massive 359-run target.
SA were powered by a stupendous hundred from Aiden Markram (110).
The likes of Matthew Breetzke (68) and Dewald Brevis (54) also played powerful knocks.
Corbin Bosch's 29* provided the finishing touches as SA (362/6) won with four balls remaining.
#1
359 runs by Australia in 2019
Australia were the first team to accomplish this feat. They conceded 358/9 against India in the 2019 Mohali ODI.
In response, Australia were 12/2 at one stage before Usman Khawaja (91) and Peter Handscomb (117) rescued them with sensational knocks.
Ashton Turner then turned out to be Australia's unlikely hero, scoring an unbeaten 43-ball 84*.
As a result, Australia won by four wickets with 13 balls remaining.