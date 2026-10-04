Instances of teams gunning down 350-plus targets versus India (ODIs) 

WI became the third team to accomplish this landmark.

Chasing 352 in the contest, Hope's aggressive batting helped West Indies start on a positive note with eight boundaries between him and John Campbell (10) in the first four overs.

While Hope continued to bat well at one end, the likes of Keemo Paul (44) and Amir Jangoo (67) supported him well.

The skipper returned unbeaten on 162* as WI prevailed in the 48th over.