3rd ODI, Shai Hope's 162* floors India: Report and stats

India, batting first, posted a mammoth total of 351/7 in their allotted overs.

KL Rahul (129 not out off 87) and Rohit Sharma (92) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) slammed crucial scores.

Jayden Seales claimed a three-fer for West Indies.

However, West Indies started their chase on a positive note with Hope and John Campbell hitting eight boundaries between them in the first four overs.

Hope went on to add four fifty-plus stands thereafter to guide his side to a win.