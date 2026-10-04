3rd ODI, Shai Hope's 162* floors India: Report and stats
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter at the New PCA Stadium, West Indies captain Shai Hope led his team to a stunning five-wicket victory over India. Despite battling a niggle and having to open the batting after Jewel Andrew was taken to hospital, Hope played an innings of his life. He scored an unbeaten 162 runs off just 143 balls, guiding the Windies to their highest-ever ODI chase and their first win against India since 2023.
Match highlights
Summary of the contest
India, batting first, posted a mammoth total of 351/7 in their allotted overs.
KL Rahul (129 not out off 87) and Rohit Sharma (92) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) slammed crucial scores.
Jayden Seales claimed a three-fer for West Indies.
However, West Indies started their chase on a positive note with Hope and John Campbell hitting eight boundaries between them in the first four overs.
Hope went on to add four fifty-plus stands thereafter to guide his side to a win.
Knock
Hope dashes India's hope
Hope reached his half-century in 46 balls. His partnership alongside Amir Jangoo crossed the century mark in the 18th over before it was broken at 109 off 103 balls when the latter was run out after a mix-up.
Despite losing his partner, Hope continued to attack and reached his 21st ODI hundred in the 34th over.
Hope's aggressive approach saw him hit Kuldeep Yadav for four and an 83-meter six in the 45th over.
Game changer
Hope seals a fine finish
The 48th over was particularly expensive for India as Anshul Kamboj bowled a no-ball with Hope on 146, who then hit it over mid-on for his 150.
He finished the chase by slogging Naman Dhir for six over deep backward square leg to level the scores, before pushing a single to long-off to seal a historic win with 10 balls remaining.
Records
WI clock these records with 352-run chase
West Indies have posted their highest successful chase in ODIs.
Highest successful chases by WI in ODIs
352 vs India, New Chandigarh 2026
328 vs Ireland, Dublin 2019
326 vs England, North Sound 2023
Meanwhile, Hope assured Windies became the 3rd side to clock a 350-plus run chase against India.
Highest successful chases vs India in ODIs
359 Australia, Mohali 2019
359 SA, Raipur 2025
352 WI, New Chandigarh 2026
Hope
Hope slams his 5th ODI century versus India
Hope clocked his 5th ODI century versus India. He also owns 5 fifties.
Across 29 ODIs versus India, Hope owns 1,266 runs at 55.04.
As per Cricbuzz, Hope now owns the joint 2nd-most centuries against India in India (ODIs).
Most ODI 100s vs India in India
5 AB de Villiers (11 innings)
4 Daryll Mitchell (8 innings)
4 Shai Hope (14 innings)
Runs
Hope surpasses 6,500 ODI runs; slams his 21st hundred
Playing his 158th ODI, Hope surpassed 6,500 runs. He has amassed 6,590 runs at 51.48.
Notably, this was his 21st century in ODIs (50s: 32).
As per Cricbuzz, Hope equaled Quinton de Kock and David Warner in terms of becoming the joint 3rd-fastest to 21 ODI tons (152 innings).
Fewest innings to 21 ODI 100s
116 H Amla
138 V Kohli
152 Q de Kock/ D Warner/ S Hope
183 AB de Villiers
186 Rohit Sharma
Information
13th away ODI hundred for Hope
Hope now owns 19 ODI tons in away matches (home of opposition). From 63 matches, he has scored 2,953 runs at 56.78. Besides his 13 tons, he also has 9 fifties.
Feats
Hope attains these feats with his 21st ODI century
Hope's 21 ODI tons saw him equal the likes of Herschelle Gibbs and Ross Taylor in terms of centuries.
Hope also surpassed Babar Azam, Joe Root and Saeed Anwar in terms of ODI tons (20 each).
The Windies skipper is now the highest individual scorer for his nation against India in ODIs.
He went past Desmond Haynes's score of an unbeaten 152.
Chase
Hope records highest score in a run chase versus India
Hope has now recorded the highest score in a run chase vs India in ODIs.
Highest score in a run chase versus India
162* S Hope, New Chandigarh 2026
160 T Dilshan, Rajkot 2009
158 A Strauss, Bengaluru 2011
151* S Jayasuriya, Wankhede 1997
Jangoo
Amir Jangoo hammers his 3rd successive 50-plus score (ODIs)
Jangoo scored a terrific 67-run knock off 56 balls.
In 12 ODIs (10 innings), Jangoo raced to 467 runs at an average of 58.37. He clocked his third fifty (100s: 2).
In this series, he scored 239 runs at 119.5.
As per Cricbuzz, Jangoo is the 5th batter to clock 50+ scores in his first three ODI innings in India.
He joined Navjot Sidhu in 1987, Mark Waugh in 1996, Matthew Hayden in 2001, and Jason Roy in 2017.
Information
Rutherford, Paul and Motie chip in for WI
Sherfane Rutherford contributed with a knock of 24 off 25 balls. Keemo Paul scored a fine 44-run knock off 35 balls. Motie also played his part and smashed 19* off 14 balls.
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Summary of India's bowlers
Mohammed Siraj claimed 1/52 from 8 overs. Anshul Kamboj bowled 9 overs and conceded 82 runs. Gurnoor Brar managed 1/64 from 9.1 overs. Kuldeep bagged 1/62 from 10 overs. Nitish Kumar Reddy bowled 6.5 overs and conceded 50 runs. Naman Dhir managed 1/33 from 5.2 overs.
10,000
Rohit Sharma becomes fourth opener with 10,000 ODI runs
Rohit broke Sachin Tendulkar's 22-year-old world record for the fastest 10,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs) as an opening batter.
He took just 202 innings to reach this milestone, 12 fewer than Tendulkar, who had done so in Brisbane against Australia back in 2004.
Rohit also became the fourth opener in cricket history to score 10,000 ODI runs.
He joins an elite club that includes Tendulkar (15,310), Sanath Jayasuriya (12,740), and Chris Gayle (10,179).
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50th ODI fifty as an opener
As per Cricinfo, Rohit owns 10,090 ODI runs as an opener. His average of 54.83 is the best for any opener with at least 3,500 ODI runs. The 92 against WI was Rohit's 50th ODI fifty as an opener.
Rohit runs
63rd ODI fifty from Rohit's blade
Rohit has amassed 12,120 runs from 291 ODI matches at an average of 49.26.
He owns the most sixes in the format (381). His tally also includes 35 tons and 63 fifties.
Across 40 ODIs against the Windies, Rohit has piled up 1,838 runs at an average of 59.29.
In addition to 4 tons, he owns 13 fifties against the team.
Virat Kohli (2,429) and Pakistan's Javed Miandad (1,930) are the only ones with more runs against the team.
Kohli
Kohli's 19th duck in ODIs
Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck. The right-handed batter was bowled by fast bowler Seales on the fourth ball of the third over of the match.
Kohli been dismissed for a duck on 19 occasions in ODIs. The only Indian batter with more ducks in ODIs is Tendulkar, who had 20 ducks in his 463-match career.
Former fast bowler Javagal Srinath also ended his ODI career with as many as Kohli.
Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad hammers his third 50-plus score in ODIs
Gaikwad made 57 off 69 balls with the help of four sixes and a solitary four.
As per Cricinfo, this was his third 50-plus score across 11 ODI innings and a maiden one versus WI (100: 1).
The tally includes 329 runs at an average of 36.55 and a strike rate of 86.80.
His four outings against WI have resulted in 109 runs at 54.50.
Information
21st fifty in List A cricket
Gaikwad now has 5,435 runs from 107 List A games at an average of 58-plus. His tally now includes 21 tons and as many fifties. Among batters with at least 2,000 runs in the format, only Jake Libby has a better average (62.07).
Rahul
3,500 runs and 9 hundreds for Rahul in ODIs
Rahul returned unbeaten on 129 off 87 balls. This knock was laced with 10 fours and six sixes.
During his stay, Rahul also went past 3,500 ODI runs, as per Cricinfo.
Playing his 101st ODI match, the Indian batter raced to 3,541 runs at an average of 51.31. This includes nine tons, 20 fifties, and a strike rate of 92.38.
The wicketkeeper-batter averages a sensational 68.58 at number five, having tallied 1,646 runs (100s: 4).
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Rahul goes past 5,500 List A runs
With his 18th run, Rahul reached the landmark of 5,500 List A runs. Playing his 155th match, Rahul raced to 5,611 runs at an average of 46-plus. The tally now includes 13 tons and as many as 33 fifties.
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400-plus runs versus WI
Rahul's 129* is now the third-highest individual ODI score by an Indian while batting at five. The batter now has 411 runs across six innings against WI at a stunning average of 82.20. This was his second ton against them (50: 1).
International runs
Rahul completes 10,000 international runs
During his stay, Rahul also became just the 15th player to complete 10,000 international runs for India.
He raced to 10,094 runs across 243 matches (281 innings) at an average of 41.03 across all formats.
The tally includes 23 tons and 63 fifties.
Rahul owns 4,288 Test runs at 36.64 and 2,265 runs at 37.75 in T20Is.
Seales
Jayden Seales claims three-fer versus India
With this three-fer, Seales raced to 48 wickets in ODIs from 36 matches at an average of 32.1.
In 9 ODIs versus India, Seales owns 7 scalps at 39.57.
Seales owns 24 wickets in away ODIs (home of opposition) at 30.54, as per Cricinfo.
Notably, he also has 24 wickets in home ODIs.
Overall in the List A format, Seales has picked 58 scalps from 48 matches at 33-plus.