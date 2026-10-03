Amir Jangoo hammers his 3rd successive 50-plus score (ODIs): Stats
What's the story
West Indies cricket team batter Amir Jangoo scored a terrific 67-run knock off 56 balls versus India in the 3rd ODI on Saturday. Chasing 356 runs to win, Jangoo was part of a 109-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside skipper Shai Hope. Unfortunately, he was run out in the 21st over. Here are further details and stats.
Knock
Jangoo shines with a sublime knock
Jangoo walked in when the Windies were 41/1 in the 5th over.
He built a platform for West Indies alongside Hope and scored at a brisk rate.
Jangoo ended up smashing five fours and a six. He was looking good during his time at the crease before being dismissed at a crucial juncture.
West Indies were 150/2 when Jangoo perished.
Information
3 fifty-plus scores in this series
Jangoo hit a valiant 58* in the 1st ODI, helping his side amass 295/7. However, India claimed an 8-wicket win. In the 2nd ODI, Jangoo smashed 114 runs in his side's score of 405/7. India chased down the score. And now, he has hit 67.
Numbers
Jangoo clocks these numbers
In 12 ODIs (10 innings), Jangoo has raced to 467 runs at an average of 58.37.
He clocked his third fifty (100s: 2).
In this series, he scored 239 runs at 119.5.
As per Cricbuzz, Jangoo is the 5th batter to clock 50+ scores in his first three ODI innings in India.
He joined Navjot Sidhi in 1987, Mark Waugh in 1996, Matthew Hayden in 2001, and Jason Roy in 2017.
Information
Close to 2,000 runs in List A cricket
Playing his 63rd match in List A cricket, Jangoo is nearing the 2,000-run mark. He has amassed 1,966 runs at 35-plus. In addition to three hundreds, he owns 13 fifties, as per Cricinfo.