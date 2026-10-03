Virat Kohli records first ODI golden duck since 2019: Stats

The third ODI against West Indies was Kohli's 317th in the format, as per Cricinfo.

He has been dismissed for a duck in 19 of these matches.

The only Indian batter with more ducks in ODIs is Sachin Tendulkar, who had 20 ducks in his 463-match career.

Former fast bowler Javagal Srinath also ended his ODI career with as many as Kohli.

Meanwhile, Kohli now has four ducks across 44 ODI innings versus WI.