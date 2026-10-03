Virat Kohli records first ODI golden duck since 2019: Stats
What's the story
Indian cricket star Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck in the third and final ODI against West Indies on Saturday. The right-handed batter was bowled by fast bowler Jayden Seales on the fourth ball of the third over of the match. This marks Kohli's first golden duck in ODIs since December 2019, when he was dismissed without scoring against West Indies in Visakhapatnam.
Career stats
Kohli's 19th duck in ODIs
The third ODI against West Indies was Kohli's 317th in the format, as per Cricinfo.
He has been dismissed for a duck in 19 of these matches.
The only Indian batter with more ducks in ODIs is Sachin Tendulkar, who had 20 ducks in his 463-match career.
Former fast bowler Javagal Srinath also ended his ODI career with as many as Kohli.
Meanwhile, Kohli now has four ducks across 44 ODI innings versus WI.
Stats
Here are his overall stats
Earlier in the series, Kohli became just the second player in history to complete 15,000 ODI runs.
The 37-year-old joined the legendary Tendulkar, who bid adieu to the format with a staggering 18,426 runs.
The former currently has 15,109 runs from 305 innings at an average of 58.78.
While Kohli has recorded 55 hundreds in this format, no other batter even has 49 tons.
His tally also includes 79 fifties.
Information
Numbers vs West Indies
Kohli entered the record books with a brilliant 139* off 88 balls in the opener of the ongoing series. This was his 10th ODI ton versus WI. While Kohli owns 10 tons against Sri Lanka as well, no other batter has more than nine such ODI scores against a side. Across 44 innings against West Indies, Kohli has scored a whopping 2,429 runs at a jaw-dropping average of 67.47 (50s: 11).