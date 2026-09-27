Virat Kohli becomes second player with 15,000 ODI runs: Stats
What's the story
Virat Kohli, India's batting stalwart, has added another feather to his cap, becoming just the second player in history to complete 15,000 ODI runs. He achieved this milestone with his 59th run in the 1st ODI against the West Indies at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Kohli joined the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who bid adieu to the 50-over format with a staggering 18,426 runs.
139
A solid 139* from Kohli's blade
Chasing 296 runs, Kohli joined Shubman Gill when India were 74/1.
Gill and Kohli then added a 151-run stand.
After Gill's dismissal for 110, Kohli completed his hundred as India claimed an 8-wicket win (300/2).
Kohli smashed a solid 139* off just 88 balls. His knock had 10 fours and nine sixes.
He also added an unbeaten 75-run stand alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Milestone
Fastest to 15,000 ODI runs
Before today, Tendulkar was the only player with 15,000 ODI runs. He reached the landmark in 2007 in his 377th innings.
Kohli took 303 innings to achieve this feat, having made his ODI debut in August 2008.
Tendulkar concluded his illustrious ODI career with 18,426 runs. And Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara remains the only other player with 14,000-plus ODI runs.
Centuries
Most centuries in ODIs (55)
Kohli holds the record for smashing the most centuries in ODI cricket.
He surpassed the long-standing record of Tendulkar with his 50th ton during the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.
The latter smacked 49 ODI tons in his career. No other batter even has 35 ODI hundreds.
Meanwhile, Kohli now owns 55 ODI hundreds, the most for any player in a single format.
Landmark
Fastest to these blocks
In 2018, Kohli became the fourth Indian batter with 10,000 ODI runs. To date, he remains the fastest to reach this landmark (205 innings).
Kohli's average on completing his 10,000th run was 59.62.
Interestingly, the Indian batter took just 11 innings to go from 9,000 to 10,000 runs. He is also the fastest to 8,000, 9,000, 11,000, 12,000, 13,000, and 14,000 runs.
Chases
Master of successful run-chases
No one crafts an ODI run-chase better than Kohli. The 37-year-old has 6,374 runs alone in successful chases in the format. His average in this regard is a staggering 90-plus.
Among active players, Rohit and Joe Root trail Kohli.
As of now, only nine players have scored more than 23 ODI tons. And Kohli has 25 alone in successful chases.
Information
30th hundred, 100 sixes for Kohli while chasing in ODIs
As per Cricinfo, Kohli also recorded his 30th hundred while chasing in ODIs. From 174 matches (167 innings) while chasing, Kohli has amassed 8,638 runs at 66.44. Besides 30 tons, he also owns 45 fifties. He has also gone past 100 sixes while chasing (105).
Do you know?
Kohli surpasses 7,000 runs and 100 sixes on home soil
Kohli went on to surpass 7,000 runs on home soil in ODIs. From 131 matches (128 innings), Kohli owns 7,006 runs at 63.69. Besides 28 tons, he also has 36 fifties. Kohli also surpassed 100 sixes in home ODIs (104).