Virat Kohli becomes second player with 15,000 ODI runs: Stats

Chasing 296 runs, Kohli joined Shubman Gill when India were 74/1.

Gill and Kohli then added a 151-run stand.

After Gill's dismissal for 110, Kohli completed his hundred as India claimed an 8-wicket win (300/2).

Kohli smashed a solid 139* off just 88 balls. His knock had 10 fours and nine sixes.

He also added an unbeaten 75-run stand alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad.