Rahul went berserk in the last 10 overs (Image source: X/@BCCI)

KL Rahul hammers his ninth ODI hundred: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:10 pm Oct 03, 202606:10 pm

What's the story

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has raced to his ninth hundred in ODI cricket. The dasher played a stunning knock in the third and final ODI against West Indies at the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. Batting at five, Rahul went berserk in the last 10 overs and powered the Indian team past 300. Here are his stats.