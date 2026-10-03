KL Rahul hammers his ninth ODI hundred: Key stats
Oct 03, 2026 06:10 pm
What's the story
Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has raced to his ninth hundred in ODI cricket. The dasher played a stunning knock in the third and final ODI against West Indies at the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. Batting at five, Rahul went berserk in the last 10 overs and powered the Indian team past 300. Here are his stats.
Knock
3,500 runs for Rahul in ODIs
Playing his 101st ODI match, Rahul has raced past 3,500 runs at an average of 49-plus.
This includes 20 fifties, nine tons, and a strike rate of 91-plus.
The wicketkeeper-batter averages a sensational 60-plus at number five, having tallied over 1,600 runs.
Notably, Rahul did not get to bat in the first two ODIs of this series.