Ruturaj Gaikwad hammers his third 50-plus score in ODIs: Stats
What's the story
Ruturaj Gaikwad made his bat talk in the third and final ODI between India and the West Indies in New Chandigarh. India, who won the toss and opted to bat first, were jolted by a couple of early wickets. However, Gaikwad arrived at four, and did the rescue work alongside veteran opener Rohit Sharma. The latter was dismissed for 57. Here are his stats.
Knock
A fine hand from Ruturaj
Jayden Seales dismissed both Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in quick succession, leaving India reeling at 4/2 by the third over.
However, Gaikwad tackled the new ball well and forged a crucial 137-run partnership with Rohit (92) to stabilize India's innings.
The former shifted gears after being watchful early on and took the hosts near the 150-run mark.
Seales cut short his stay in the middle.
Stats
2nd ODI fifty for Gaikwad
Gaikwad made 57 off 69 balls with the help of four sixes and a solitary four.
As per Cricinfo, this was his third 50-plus score across 11 ODI innings and a maiden one versus WI (100: 1).
The tally includes 329 runs at an average of 36.55 and a strike rate of 86.80.
His four outings against WI have resulted in 109 runs at 54.50.
Information
21st fifty in List A cricket
Gaikwad now has 5,435 runs from 107 List A games at an average of 58-plus. His tally now includes 21 tons and as many fifties. Among batters with at least 2,000 runs in the format, only Jake Libby has a better average (62.07).