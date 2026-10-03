Ruturaj Gaikwad hammers his third 50-plus score in ODIs: Stats 

Jayden Seales dismissed both Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in quick succession, leaving India reeling at 4/2 by the third over.

However, Gaikwad tackled the new ball well and forged a crucial 137-run partnership with Rohit (92) to stabilize India's innings.

The former shifted gears after being watchful early on and took the hosts near the 150-run mark.

Seales cut short his stay in the middle.