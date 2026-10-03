Rohit Sharma hammers 92 vs WI in 3rd ODI: Stats 

Batting first in the game, India faced an early jolt as Jayden Seales dismissed both Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in quick succession.

This left the team reeling at 4/2 by the third over of their innings.

However, Rohit remained patient against the new ball and forged a crucial 137-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) to stabilize India's innings.