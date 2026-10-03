Rohit Sharma hammers 92 vs WI in 3rd ODI: Stats
What's the story
Dashing Indian opener Rohit Sharma narrowly missed his second consecutive century in the third ODI against West Indies. He was dismissed for 92 runs after a brilliant innings that saw him nearly score his third ton in four games. The Hitman had scored a brisk hundred during India's record run chase in Guwahati, but had to work hard for his runs today at the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.
Match challenges
Rohit's innings after early jolts
Batting first in the game, India faced an early jolt as Jayden Seales dismissed both Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in quick succession.
This left the team reeling at 4/2 by the third over of their innings.
However, Rohit remained patient against the new ball and forged a crucial 137-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) to stabilize India's innings.
Scoring spree
Rohit targets spinners but gets out for 92
Rohit picked up pace during the middle overs, bringing up his half-century off 63 balls.
He then targeted spinners Vitel Lawes and Gudakesh Motie, hitting them for six boundaries in the next few overs to race into the nineties.
However, he was caught out while trying to play a pull shot against Keemo Paul in the 25th over of India's innings.
Rohit made a brilliant 92 off 85 balls, hitting 10 fours and three sixes.
Feat
Fourth opener to score 10,000 ODI runs
With his second run, Rohit broke Sachin Tendulkar's 22-year-old world record for the fastest 10,000 ODI runs as an opening batter.
As per Cricinfo, the batter has now raced to a whopping 10,090 ODI runs across 202 innings.
His average of 54.83 is the best for any opener with at least 3,500 ODI runs.
Out of his 35 ODI tons, as many as 33 have come while opening the innings, second only to Tendulkar (45).
The 92 against WI was Rohit's 50th ODI fifty as an opener.
Feats
Rohit crossed the 12,000-run mark in the previous match
Rohit recently became the third Indian batter after Tendulkar and Kohli to score 12,000 runs in ODIs.
He has now raced to 12,120 runs from 291 matches at an average of 49.26. He owns the most sixes in the format (381).
His tally also includes 35 tons and 63 fifties.
While Rohit boasts three ODI double-hundreds, Shubman Gill (2) is the only other batter with multiple such scores.
Information
Over 1,800 runs vs WI
Across 40 ODIs against the Windies, Rohit has piled up 1,838 runs at an average of 59.29. In addition to 4 tons, he owns 13 fifties against the team. Kohli (2,429) and Pakistan's Javed Miandad (1,930) are the only ones with more runs against the team.