Rohit Sharma becomes third Indian batter with 12,000 ODI runs

Rohit reached the milestone of 12,000 runs in his 290th ODI (282 innings).

He has hit his 63rd fifty and will be aiming to convert the same into a 35th hundred.

Rohit joined Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in terms of 12,000-plus runs for India in ODIs.

Sachin ended his career with 18,426 runs whereas Kohli owns 15,080 runs.