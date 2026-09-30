Rohit Sharma becomes third Indian batter with 12,000 ODI runs
What's the story
Veteran cricketer Rohit Sharma has unlocked a major milestone in ODI cricket. Rohit has become the 3rd Indian batter to complete 12,000 ODI runs. He achieved the mark against West Indies in the 2nd ODI being held at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. With his 73rd run of the contest, Rohit entered the illustrious 12,000-run club. We decode the details and stats.
Information
Rohit and Gill hand India a strong start
Chasing a mammoth target of 406, Rohit and Shubman Gill have handed India a bright start, adding an unbeaten 100-plus stand for the opening wicket. Rohit has looked solid and also smashed Keemo Paul for three successive sixes in the 10th over.
Runs
Rohit joins Sachin and Kohli in illustrious 12,000-run club
Rohit reached the milestone of 12,000 runs in his 290th ODI (282 innings).
He has hit his 63rd fifty and will be aiming to convert the same into a 35th hundred.
Rohit joined Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in terms of 12,000-plus runs for India in ODIs.
Sachin ended his career with 18,426 runs whereas Kohli owns 15,080 runs.
Information
7th batter overall to attain the milestone in ODIs
As per Cricinfo, Rohit is now the 7th batter in ODI history to score 12,000-plus runs. Besides Sachin and Kohli, the likes of Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ricky Ponting (13,704), Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430), and Mahela Jayawardene (12,650) own this record.
Numbers
Breaking down Rohit's ODI runs
In 105 home ODI matches, Rohit owns over 5,300 runs at an average of 55-plus. He has hit 14 tons and 26 fifties.
In 121 away matches (home of opposition), Rohit has amassed 4,080 runs at 41.63 with 12 tons and 21 fifties.
Lastly, across 64 neutral venue matches, Rohit has piled up 2,598 runs at 50.94. He owns 8 tons and 16 fifties.