Rohit Sharma becomes fourth opener with 10,000 ODI runs: Stats 

Rohit had already become the third Indian batter after Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to score 12,000 runs in ODIs.

He achieved this milestone with a brilliant century off just 75 balls in the previous match.

The innings was studded with 10 fours and six sixes, showcasing his aggressive batting style.

Despite being under pressure ahead of this series, Rohit has proved his mettle on the field time and again.