Rohit Sharma becomes fourth opener with 10,000 ODI runs: Stats
What's the story
Rohit Sharma has broken Sachin Tendulkar's 22-year-old world record for the fastest 10,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs) as an opening batter. The Indian cricket team captain achieved the feat during the third ODI against West Indies in New Chandigarh on Saturday. He took just 202 innings to reach this milestone, a dozen fewer than Tendulkar who had done so in Brisbane against Australia back in 2004.
Milestone
Fourth opener to score 10,000 ODI runs
With this achievement, Rohit has become the fourth opener in cricket history to score 10,000 ODI runs.
He joins an elite club that includes Sachin Tendulkar, West Indies's Chris Gayle and Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya.
Rohit needed just two runs to reach the landmark and did it with ease by flicking Jayden Seales for two runs on the third ball of the match.
Career highlights
Rohit crossed the 12,000-run mark in the previous match
Rohit had already become the third Indian batter after Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to score 12,000 runs in ODIs.
He achieved this milestone with a brilliant century off just 75 balls in the previous match.
The innings was studded with 10 fours and six sixes, showcasing his aggressive batting style.
Despite being under pressure ahead of this series, Rohit has proved his mettle on the field time and again.