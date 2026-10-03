3rd ODI, Jayden Seales claims three-fer versus India: Key stats
What's the story
India posted a formidable total of 351/7 in the third and final ODI against West Indies at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Saturday. The innings was anchored by KL Rahul, who scored an unbeaten 129 off just 87 balls. He was supported by fifties from former captain Rohit Sharma (92 off 85) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (57 off 69). For the Windies, pacer Jayden Seales was the pick of the bowlers. He bowled 10 overs and picked 3/62.
Bowling
Seales does a decent job for the Windies
Seales handed West Indies a dream start with the ball.
In the 3rd over of India's innings, Seales dismissed skipper Shubman Gill (1).
In the very next ball, talisman Virat Kohli fell for a golden duck.
India were 4/2 at this stage.
In the 29th over, Seales got his third scalp by dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad (57). India were 160/4 at this stage.
Numbers
Seales gets to 48 wickets in ODIs
With this three-fer, Seales has raced to 48 wickets in ODIs from 36 matches at an average of 32.1.
In 9 ODIs versus India, Seales owns 7 scalps at 39.57.
Seales owns 24 wickets in away ODIs (home of opposition) at 30.54, as per Cricinfo.
Notably, he also has 24 wickets in home ODIs.
Overall in the List A format, Seales has picked 58 scalps from 48 matches at 33-plus.