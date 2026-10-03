3rd ODI, Jayden Seales claims three-fer versus India: Key stats

With this three-fer, Seales has raced to 48 wickets in ODIs from 36 matches at an average of 32.1.

In 9 ODIs versus India, Seales owns 7 scalps at 39.57.

Seales owns 24 wickets in away ODIs (home of opposition) at 30.54, as per Cricinfo.

Notably, he also has 24 wickets in home ODIs.

Overall in the List A format, Seales has picked 58 scalps from 48 matches at 33-plus.