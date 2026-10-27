Devdutt Padikkal opens up on toughest phase of his life
What's the story
Indian batting sensation Devdutt Padikkal has opened up about the toughest phase of his life, a battle with illness in 2022. The 26-year-old said he thought this could be the end of his cricketing career. "That was definitely the most difficult part of my life so far," Padikkal told Times of India. He added that being out of cricket for a long time felt like everyone else was miles ahead of him.
Comeback story
Lessons learned during tough times
Padikkal's recovery from his illness was a long and arduous process. He had to work hard to regain his fitness and form.
Recalling the phase, the southpaw said "I thought this was going to be the end of my cricketing career because when you're out of cricket in India for a period that long, even if you miss one season, it feels like everyone else is miles ahead of you."
His determination paid off as he made a successful return to the field after his health ordeal.
Test readiness
Preparations for New Zealand series
Ahead of India's two-Test series against New Zealand, Padikkal has been prepping hard.
He said he has had a few sessions back home and played a couple of India 'A' games against Australia 'A.'
"The wind is something that's going to play a pretty major role, especially in Wellington," he added.
The cricketer stressed the importance of understanding conditions quickly through these games.
Strategy
Use of video analysis in prep
Padikkal also revealed that he uses video analysis as part of his preparation.
"I've watched games played in New Zealand and even the England series that took place there," he said.
The cricketer stressed on the need to adapt quickly to different conditions.
He said, "I practice things that I technically need to work on."
This strategy helps him fine-tune his skills before heading out for matches.
Career insights
Padikkal on missing the England tour last year
Reflecting on his Test cricket journey, Padikkal said every cricketer goes through a phase of self-discovery.
He recalled a conversation with KL Rahul in Australia about evolving and improving one's game.
The 26-year-old also expressed disappointment at missing the England tour last year, calling overseas tours a great experience for young players like him.
Padikkal has so far played four Tests for India, scoring 416 runs at 69.66. Both his hundreds came on the Sri Lanka tour earlier this year.