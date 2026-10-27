Devdutt Padikkal opens up on toughest phase of his life

Padikkal's recovery from his illness was a long and arduous process. He had to work hard to regain his fitness and form.

Recalling the phase, the southpaw said "I thought this was going to be the end of my cricketing career because when you're out of cricket in India for a period that long, even if you miss one season, it feels like everyone else is miles ahead of you."

His determination paid off as he made a successful return to the field after his health ordeal.