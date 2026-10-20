Loading...
Home / News / Sports News / Will Iga Swiatek qualify for 2026 WTA Finals? Details here
Will Iga Swiatek qualify for 2026 WTA Finals? Details here
Swiatek is dealing with a left thigh injury

Will Iga Swiatek qualify for 2026 WTA Finals? Details here

By Parth Dhall
Oct 20, 2026
02:13 pm
What's the story

World No. 9 Iga Swiatek has pulled out of the ongoing Ningbo tournament due to a persistent left thigh injury. The decision comes after her recent semi-final loss at the Wuhan Open, where she suffered the same injury. The withdrawal effectively ends her hopes of qualifying directly for the WTA Finals, which are scheduled in Indian Wells from November 8.

Injury implications

Muchova's lead over Swiatek

Swiatek was leading 5-3 against Maja Chwalinska in the Wuhan semi-final when she had to take a medical timeout for her thigh injury.

Chwalinska eventually won the match 7-5, 6-1.

After this defeat, Karolina Muchova, who currently occupies the last qualifying spot for the WTA Finals, had a lead of 545 points over Swiatek.

Tournament exit

Swiatek pulls out of Ningbo tournament

Swiatek, who was seeded second in Ningbo, had a first-round bye and was supposed to face Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

However, she has been advised to skip this week's WTA 500 tournament in China due to her injury.

"After careful consideration, I've decided to withdraw from the tournament," Swiatek said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recovery focus

Right decision: Swiatek on her withdrawal

Swiatek further explained her decision by saying, "I've been experiencing an ongoing problem with my left thigh over the past weeks and I feel that giving myself the time to rest and recover is the right decision."

She expressed disappointment at not being able to compete in Ningbo but thanked the tournament organizers and everyone who was hoping to see me play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alternate possibility

Alternate spot for Swiatek?

While Swiatek's direct qualification for the WTA Finals looks unlikely now, she may still have enough points to qualify as an alternate.

This would keep her in contention for a spot at the season-ending event in Indian Wells between November 8.

However, it remains to be seen what decision she will make regarding her participation.

Notably, Swiątek has a solitary ATP Finals title, winning the cup in 2023. She has a 26-5 win-loss record here.

ADVERTISEMENT