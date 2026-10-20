Will Iga Swiatek qualify for 2026 WTA Finals? Details here
What's the story
World No. 9 Iga Swiatek has pulled out of the ongoing Ningbo tournament due to a persistent left thigh injury. The decision comes after her recent semi-final loss at the Wuhan Open, where she suffered the same injury. The withdrawal effectively ends her hopes of qualifying directly for the WTA Finals, which are scheduled in Indian Wells from November 8.
Injury implications
Muchova's lead over Swiatek
Swiatek was leading 5-3 against Maja Chwalinska in the Wuhan semi-final when she had to take a medical timeout for her thigh injury.
Chwalinska eventually won the match 7-5, 6-1.
After this defeat, Karolina Muchova, who currently occupies the last qualifying spot for the WTA Finals, had a lead of 545 points over Swiatek.
Tournament exit
Swiatek pulls out of Ningbo tournament
Swiatek, who was seeded second in Ningbo, had a first-round bye and was supposed to face Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
However, she has been advised to skip this week's WTA 500 tournament in China due to her injury.
"After careful consideration, I've decided to withdraw from the tournament," Swiatek said in a statement.
Recovery focus
Right decision: Swiatek on her withdrawal
Swiatek further explained her decision by saying, "I've been experiencing an ongoing problem with my left thigh over the past weeks and I feel that giving myself the time to rest and recover is the right decision."
She expressed disappointment at not being able to compete in Ningbo but thanked the tournament organizers and everyone who was hoping to see me play.
Alternate possibility
Alternate spot for Swiatek?
While Swiatek's direct qualification for the WTA Finals looks unlikely now, she may still have enough points to qualify as an alternate.
This would keep her in contention for a spot at the season-ending event in Indian Wells between November 8.
However, it remains to be seen what decision she will make regarding her participation.
Notably, Swiątek has a solitary ATP Finals title, winning the cup in 2023. She has a 26-5 win-loss record here.