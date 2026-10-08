2nd T20I: Can West Indies challenge dominant India in Ranchi?
What's the story
After a one-sided opener, India and West Indies are set to clash in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series. The match will be held at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, on October 9. The Men in Blue chased down 172 in just 14.4 overs, thanks to a brilliant century from skipper Shreyas Iyer. Naman Dhir and Axar Patel earlier shared five wickets.
Conditions
Pitch report, conditions, and more
Although Ranchi last hosted a night T20 nearly four years ago, it hasn't been a high-scoring venue, according to Cricinfo.
As per the weather forecast, the temperature during the match will be around 27 degrees Celsius, with the possibility of an occasional shower.
The match, starting 7:00pm IST, will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.
Winning streak
India's impressive winning streak
After suffering series defeats in Ireland and England, India have bounced back with a 10-match winning streak.
Even without key players like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Varun Chakravarthy, the Indian team remains strong enough to dominate the West Indies in home conditions.
Expect Iyer, who scored a match-winning and record-breaking 102 (43) in Lucknow, to retain his XI for the Ranchi T20I.
Tough task
Uphill task for WI
The West Indies face an uphill task to beat India in their own backyard. In the opener, only skipper Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford impressed with the bat.
And their bowling attack is far from challenging against India's world-class top order.
WI can also experiment with Amir Jangoo, who was phenomenal with the bat in the ODI series. Spinner Gudakesh Motie can also be an option.
Record
A look at head-to-head record
India and West Indies have clashed 32 times in T20Is between 2009 and 2026.
While India won 21 of those encounters, West Indies emerged victorious on 10 occasions, with one match ending without a result.
On Indian soil, the Caribbean side has played 12 T20Is but managed only two wins.
West Indies last visited India for a bilateral T20I series in 2022. The Rohit Sharma-led India routed the visitors 3-0.
Lineups
Probable lineups
India (Probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mayank Yadav.
West Indies (Probable XI): Shai Hope (captain and wicket-keeper), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Springer, and Shamar Joseph.
Numbers
Check out the key numbers
Since June 2022, India have an incredible 42-9 win-loss record in home T20Is, according to Cricinfo.
The last instance of India losing two consecutive T20Is at home was in 2022. India have suffered no series defeats at home in over seven years.
Meanwhile, Ishan's T20I run tally has now been extended to 1,042. He remains the only batter with 1,000-plus runs this year.
Both Arshdeep and Axar have 25-plus T20I wickets in 2026.