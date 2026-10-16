Shubman Gill will not play the final two ODIs

India's ODI squad for New Zealand tour: Key takeaways

By Parth Dhall 10:04 pm Oct 16, 202610:04 pm

What's the story

The Indian men's senior selection committee has named the squad for the upcoming five-match ODI series in New Zealand. Shreyas Iyer, who missed the West Indies ODIs due to Asian Games commitments, returns as India's vice-captain. He will also lead in the last two ODIs, with regular skipper Shubman Gill focusing on the succeeding two-match Test series. Notably, Jasprit Bumrah is still not part of the ODI squad.