India's ODI squad for New Zealand tour: Key takeaways
What's the story
The Indian men's senior selection committee has named the squad for the upcoming five-match ODI series in New Zealand. Shreyas Iyer, who missed the West Indies ODIs due to Asian Games commitments, returns as India's vice-captain. He will also lead in the last two ODIs, with regular skipper Shubman Gill focusing on the succeeding two-match Test series. Notably, Jasprit Bumrah is still not part of the ODI squad.
Squads
A look at India's ODI squads
Squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, and Kuldeep Yadav.
Squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper and vice-captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wicket-keeper), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, and Kuldeep Yadav.