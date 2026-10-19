3 areas Team India needs to address in T20Is
What's the story
India are gearing up for the five-match T20I series against hosts New Zealand, starting October 22 in Christchurch. Under Shreyas Iyer, the Men in Blue recently drew the T20I series against West Indies 2-2. The series decider in Bengaluru was washed out. Despite having a successful white-ball leg at home, India's T20I side needs to address these three areas.
#1
Sooryavanshi-Samson dilemma
While India have a successful opening pair in Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, skipper Shreyas Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir could have a selection headache.
There have been calls to play the 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was benched for the entire West Indies series.
Notably, both Samson and Sooryavanshi played in the XI at the Asian Games.
But that comes at the expense of an all-rounder or a bowler.
#2
Where is Hardik Pandya?
Hardik Pandya's fitness has been one of the hottest topics in Indian cricket.
The all-rounder brings a unique blend of batting and bowling skills to the table, making him an irreplaceable part of the team.
With Pandya out of action for a while now, India have struggled to find someone to fill his shoes.
He continues to undergo rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.
Information
Fielding woes
India's fielding standards have massively plunged in white-ball cricket, especially T20Is. Their catching efficiency is among the lowest (top 10 nations). And the challenge will only intensify in New Zealand's harsh conditions.