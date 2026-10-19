3 areas Team India needs to address in T20Is

While India have a successful opening pair in Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, skipper Shreyas Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir could have a selection headache.

There have been calls to play the 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was benched for the entire West Indies series.

Notably, both Samson and Sooryavanshi played in the XI at the Asian Games.

But that comes at the expense of an all-rounder or a bowler.