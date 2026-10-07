India, Qatar among contenders to host 2036 Olympics: IOC
What's the story
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed that India and Qatar are among the seven countries vying to host the 2036 Summer Olympics. The other contenders are South Africa, South Korea, Germany, Hungary, and Turkey. The decision will be made in a contested vote by over 100 IOC members in 2029. Here are further details.
Bid details
India's proposal focuses on Ahmedabad
India's proposal for the 2036 Olympics focuses on Ahmedabad, which is scheduled to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG).
The city is home to the world's largest cricket stadium, named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India has been actively pursuing Olympic hosting rights for years and showcased its ambitions at the Paris 2024 Games.
Hosting history
Qatar's wealth of experience in hosting major events
On the other hand, Qatar has a wealth of experience in hosting major international sporting events, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Its bid is centered on Doha, but it could also involve other Gulf neighbors as the proposal develops.
However, Qatar's key challenge would be the traditional July-August window due to extreme summer temperatures.
Additional bids
Germany, Hungary, and South Africa's national bids
South Korea's bid is based in Seoul, which hosted the 1988 Olympics, with events potentially spread across the country.
Germany's proposal centers on Munich, a former host city in 1972.
South Africa is pushing for a national bid focused on Cape Town to host the first African Summer Olympics of the modern era.
Hungary and Turkey have proposed Budapest and Istanbul respectively as potential host cities.
Bidding process
IOC's timeline for the host city selection process
According to the IOC, the deadline for other national Olympic committees to express interest in joining the 2036 race is October 31.
It has also released a 30-page document detailing the guidelines and requirements for prospective bidders.
The next checkpoint will be in March when the IOC executive board is likely to approve a shortlist of candidates who will then develop detailed hosting projects.