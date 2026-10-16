Celebrating India's greatest ODI victories beyond World Cups
What's the story
Team India is one of the most successful teams in ODI cricket, having also won a couple of World Cups in the format. In 2022, the Men in Blue became the first team to complete 1,000 matches in the format. From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, India have produced numerous greats of the 50-over format. On this note, we look back at some of India's greatest ODI triumphs outside the World Cup.
#1
India vs Pakistan in Melbourne, 1985
Less than two years after the 1983 World Cup, India won another ODI title - the World Championship of Cricket in Australia.
The team defeated Pakistan in the final with a stellar performance from Kris Srikkanth and Ravi Shastri.
Kapil Dev and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan took three-fers as Pakistan were restricted to 176/9 batting first in Melbourne.
A 103-run opening stand between Srikkanth and Shastri then laid the platform for India's eight-wicket win.
#2
India vs Pakistan in Sharjah, 1985
In another memorable ODI match, India defended a low total of 125 runs against Pakistan in the 1985 Sharjah affair.
Kapil Dev's brilliant bowling performance (3/17), along with spinners L Sivaramakrishnan (2/16) and Ravi Shastri's (2/17) support, helped India bowl out Pakistan for just 87 runs.
This was a historic moment as no lower total had ever been successfully defended in men's ODIs at that time.
#3
India vs Pakistan in Dhaka, 1998
In another high-stakes encounter, India chased down a massive 315-run target against Pakistan in the 1998 Independence Cup final in Dhaka.
Sourav Ganguly's 124 at the top headlined the win, as Robin Singh's 82 also played a vital role.
Hrishikesh Kanitkar's four off Saqlain Mushtaq sealed India's victory and made him an instant quiz favorite for ages.
#4
NatWest Series final vs England at Lord's, 2002
The 2002 NatWest Series final against England at Lord's saw a young Indian team rise to the occasion.
Chasing a target of 326 runs, India was reduced to 146 for five.
However, Mohammad Kaif (87 not out) and Yuvraj Singh (69) put up a spirited fightback with their unbeaten partnership of 120 runs.
Zaheer Khan hit the winning runs with three balls remaining in what is considered one of India's greatest ODI victories.
#5
India vs Sri Lanka in Hobart, 2012
Virat Kohli's unbeaten 133 from the 2012 Hobart ODI is certainly among the most impactful knocks of his international career.
India had to chase 321 in just 40 overs to stay alive in the tri-series, including Australia.
Kohli came in after both Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar departed, leaving India at 86/2 in 9.2 overs.
The youngster launched a fitting counter-attack, dismantling a peak Lasith Malinga.
He hammered Malinga for 24 runs in one over. India chased the target in only 36.4 overs, with Kohli finishing the job.