Celebrating India's greatest ODI victories beyond World Cups

Less than two years after the 1983 World Cup, India won another ODI title - the World Championship of Cricket in Australia.

The team defeated Pakistan in the final with a stellar performance from Kris Srikkanth and Ravi Shastri.

Kapil Dev and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan took three-fers as Pakistan were restricted to 176/9 batting first in Melbourne.

A 103-run opening stand between Srikkanth and Shastri then laid the platform for India's eight-wicket win.