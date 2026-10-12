Who is India's most prolific white-ball batter? Check out
What's the story
India continue to dominate white-ball cricket, having won multiple ICC titles through generations of match-winners. Yet, until June 2024, one name remained central to both formats - Virat Kohli. From accurately controlling an ODI innings to acing high-pressure T20I chases, Kohli offered consistency across phases. His consistency and ability to deliver under pressure strengthen his claim as India's most complete white-ball batter.
Numbers
Sellar numbers in ODIs and T20Is
Kohli's ODI record places him right at the top alongside Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.
By September 2026, he had crossed 15,000 runs in 315 innings, becoming the fastest to do so. With an incredible average of 58.78, Kohli has more than 50 centuries (55).
In T20Is, he finished with 4,188 runs from 125 matches at 48.69, with a strike rate above 137.
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Unique distinction
Such was Kohli's aura that at one point, he had a 50-plus average in each of the three formats. By December 2019, his averages were 54.97, 60.02, and 52.66 in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, respectively.
Chases
Masterclass in run chasing
Chasing has always adorned Kohli's resume!
He has scored 6,400-plus ODI runs alone in successful chases, with a staggering 25 centuries. No other batter has over 15 tons in this regard.
Kohli's average while chasing (successful) in ODIs is a brilliant 90.18.
Meanwhile, the Indian batter also tops the run tally in successful T20I chases. With a strike rate of 135.43, he averages 78-plus.
Leading
Leading from the front
Kohli's leadership didn't burden him; instead, it added another dimension to his credentials.
As India's ODI captain, he hammered 21 tons with an average of 72.65. Australia's Ricky Ponting is the only other batter with more tons in this regard (22).
Meanwhile, Kohli's T20I average as captain (47.57) is also the best among players who have scored 1,000-plus runs while leading.
Evolution
Unmatched propensity to evolve
From opening in T20Is to anchoring ODI chases, Kohli has played different roles throughout his career. His ability to acclimatize, recover, and evolve has been second to none.
Beyond all his mind-boggling numbers lies Kohli's longevity. This can largely be attributed to his commitment to fitness.
Kohli always raised the fitness bar, making physical preparation pivotal for every player.
At 37, Kohli continues to reap the rewards of that transformation.