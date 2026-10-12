Who is India's most prolific white-ball batter? Check out

Kohli's ODI record places him right at the top alongside Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

By September 2026, he had crossed 15,000 runs in 315 innings, becoming the fastest to do so. With an incredible average of 58.78, Kohli has more than 50 centuries (55).

In T20Is, he finished with 4,188 runs from 125 matches at 48.69, with a strike rate above 137.