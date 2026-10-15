Shafali Verma: Decoding her WT20I stats in 2026 calendar year
What's the story
India are set to face Zimbabwe in a three-match Women's T20I series, starting October 16. The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, will be hosting the matches. India's Shafali Verma has been sensational this year and leads the scoring chart. She will be aiming to continue her rich vein of form and boss the show against Zimbabwe. We decode her numbers.
2026
863 runs in 24 WT20Is this year
As per Cricinfo, in 24 WT20Is this year, Shafali has scored 863 runs from 24 matches 39.22.
In addition to a century, she has plundered 7 fifties.
She has hit the 2nd-most fours (99) and the highest number of sixes (38).
Her strike rate is 162.83.
Shafali has hit two fifties and a ton across her last 5 WT20Is besides a 48 and 40*.
Information
A look at her overall numbers
In 119 career WT20I matches, Shafali has smashed 3,325 runs at 30.22 with the help of one century and 21 fifties. She has hit 416 fours and 107 sixes. Her strike rate is 141.