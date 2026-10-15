Shafali Verma: Decoding her WT20I stats in 2026 calendar year

As per Cricinfo, in 24 WT20Is this year, Shafali has scored 863 runs from 24 matches 39.22.

In addition to a century, she has plundered 7 fifties.

She has hit the 2nd-most fours (99) and the highest number of sixes (38).

Her strike rate is 162.83.

Shafali has hit two fifties and a ton across her last 5 WT20Is besides a 48 and 40*.