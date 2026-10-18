India set new record for fastest team 50 in T20Is
What's the story
The five-match T20I series between India and West Indies was drawn 2-2 as the decider in Bengaluru was washed out. Rain delayed the start before WI elected to field in an eight-over-a-side affair. With fireworks all around the ground, the Men in Blue racked up 118/5 in 7.4 overs. Rain took over thereafter, and the match was called off. Meanwhile, India recorded the fastest team 50 in T20Is.
Match highlights
How did India's innings pan out?
Losing the toss, India started aggressively with Abhishek Sharma's massive strike off Keemo Paul.
After his early dismissal, Ishan Kishan led the charge, scoring a quickfire 30 off just 10 balls.
Riding on blistering cameos from Sanju Samson (16 off 7 balls) and Naman Dhir (24* off 6 balls), India crossed the 100-run mark in 6.4 overs.
India reached 118/5 (7.4 overs) before rain ended the match.
Record-breaking feat
India break their own record
India earlier touched the 50-run mark off just 2.5 overs, the fastest they have achieved this in a T20I.
Their previous record was three overs versus the same side in Hyderabad, earlier in the series.
The new record also surpassed other team fifties such as against New Zealand (3.1 overs) in Guwahati, Pakistan (3.2 overs) in Nisshin, and Afghanistan (3.3 overs) in Delhi.