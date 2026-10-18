India set new record for fastest team 50 in T20Is

India earlier touched the 50-run mark off just 2.5 overs, the fastest they have achieved this in a T20I.

Their previous record was three overs versus the same side in Hyderabad, earlier in the series.

The new record also surpassed other team fifties such as against New Zealand (3.1 overs) in Guwahati, Pakistan (3.2 overs) in Nisshin, and Afghanistan (3.3 overs) in Delhi.