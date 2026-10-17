India-West Indies 5th T20I washed out; series ends 2-2: Details
What's the story
The five-match T20I series between India and West Indies was drawn 2-2 as the decider in Bengaluru was washed out. Incessant rain in the city delayed the start before WI elected to field in an eight-over-a-side affair. With fireworks all around the ground, the Men in Blue racked up 118/5 in 7.4 overs. Rain took over thereafter, and the match was called off.
Start
India's counter-attack in Powerplay
On yet another flat track, Abhishek Sharma took India off to an explosive start, smashing Keemo Paul for a monstrous six at mid-wicket. However, the dasher fell to Paul on the very next ball.
Ishan Kishan followed it with a blazing counter-attack off Romario Shepherd, who conceded 24 runs in the next over.
Shamar Joseph then dismissed Ishan, who smashed a 10-ball 30.
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Abhishek's record 70th six of 2026
Abhishek, who departed for a 4-ball 6, slammed his 70th six of the year. He now has the most T20I sixes in a calendar year (Full Member sides), surpassing Suryakumar Yadav. The latter recorded 68 maximums in 2022.
Fifty
India's fastest team 50
Despite the two wickets, Sanju Samson's blistering strokes took India to 56/2 in just three overs.
According to Cricbuzz, 2.5 overs is the fastest India have reached 50 in a T20I. Their previous record was 3 overs versus the same side in Hyderabad, earlier in the series.
After Samson's dismissal, Shreyas Iyer's 22 (13) propelled India past 80.
Cameo
Naman Dhir's blistering cameo
Keemo Paul dismissed Iyer in the seventh over, exposing Naman Dhir in the middle.
The all-rounder hammered 2 sixes and a four in his first three balls to entertain the Bengaluru crowd. Hammering another maximum, he finished with a 6-ball 24 (1 four and 3 sixes).
According to Cricbuzz, his 16 runs are the joint-most by an Indian batter off the first three balls of their innings.
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Rain has the final say
On the fourth delivery of the eighth over, Shamar Springer dismissed Tilak Varma, after which rain took over. India reached 118-5 in 7.4 overs, but rain ended any chance of further play.
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Series drawn
As mentioned, the five-match series ended in a 2-2 draw. The series saw as many as six 200-plus scores, with the Windies even chasing 250 in Ranchi. According to Cricinfo, over 100 sixes were scored in the series.
Return
Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns
The series decider also saw Bhuvneshwar Kumar return to India's XI after nearly four years. He replaced Arshdeep Singh, who was earlier ruled out of the match due to injury.
Bhuvneshwar played his first T20I for India after three years and 40 days.
He missed 106 T20Is in this period, the longest gap between T20I appearances for India (by matches), according to Cricbuzz. Khaleel Ahmed held the previous record (104).