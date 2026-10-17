India-West Indies 5th T20I washed out; series ends 2-2: Details

On yet another flat track, Abhishek Sharma took India off to an explosive start, smashing Keemo Paul for a monstrous six at mid-wicket. However, the dasher fell to Paul on the very next ball.

Ishan Kishan followed it with a blazing counter-attack off Romario Shepherd, who conceded 24 runs in the next over.

Shamar Joseph then dismissed Ishan, who smashed a 10-ball 30.