2nd T20I: Mayank Yadav's three-fer goes in vain versus WI

After India's batting fireworks, Mayank unleashed a fiery opening spell to leave West Indies reeling.

He struck twice in successive deliveries in the first over, dismissing Kamil Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer.

The latter was bowled for a golden duck after falling to a 144km/h short-of-a-length ball that jagged back sharply.

Mayank returned to strike again in the final over of the powerplay, producing his fastest delivery of the spell at an impressive 149.5km/h, as per The Times of India.