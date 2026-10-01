2nd T20I: Mayank Yadav's three-fer goes in vain versus WI
What's the story
In a thrilling display of batting prowess, West Indies chased down a 250-run target in the 2nd T20I against India. The match took place in Ranchi on Friday, with Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, and Tilak Varma leading the charge. They helped India post a massive 249/5 in their allotted overs. In response, Shai Hope's ton and Sherfane Rutherford's 84 helped West Indies clock a record chase. For India, fast bowler Mayank Yadav impressed with a three-fer.
Pace attack
Mayank Yadav's fiery opening spell
After India's batting fireworks, Mayank unleashed a fiery opening spell to leave West Indies reeling.
He struck twice in successive deliveries in the first over, dismissing Kamil Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer.
The latter was bowled for a golden duck after falling to a 144km/h short-of-a-length ball that jagged back sharply.
Mayank returned to strike again in the final over of the powerplay, producing his fastest delivery of the spell at an impressive 149.5km/h, as per The Times of India.
Quick dismissal
Mayank's 3-wicket burst had left West Indies in a soup
The 149.5km/h delivery rushed Rovman Powell as he attempted to heave the ball across the line.
The delivery brushed his back pad before crashing into the off stump, sending him back for 24 off 13 balls.
Mayank's three-wicket burst left West Indies in a precarious position of 58/3 in the sixth over.
Notably, Mayank bowled three overs inside the powerplay and conceded 36 runs.
He didn't come to bowl thereafter as the Windies sealed victory.
Information
Mayank races to 13 scalps for India in T20Is
In 8 T20Is for India, Mayank now owns 13 scalps while averaging 17.76. Meanwhile, the pacer has amassed 34 scalps from 28 matches overall in the 20-over format. He averages a sound 23.08, as per Cricinfo.