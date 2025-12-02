2nd ODI Preview: Can South Africa bounce back against India? 

The second ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on December 3. After winning the first match by 17 runs, Team India will look to extend their lead and seal the series. Virat Kohli 's 52nd ODI century anchored India's total of 349 in Ranchi, with Rohit Sharma and captain KL Rahul also contributing half-centuries. Here is the preview of the second game.

Match details South Africa's chase and India's bowling performance South Africa's innings in the aforementioned game got off to a disastrous start with Harshit Rana striking twice in his first over. Arshdeep Singh added to their troubles by dismissing Aiden Markram, leaving the visitors reeling at 11/3. However, half-centuries from Matthew Breetzke (72), Marco Jansen (70), and Corbin Bosch (67) helped them recover. The team eventually folded for 332 runs in 49.2 overs despite this valiant fightback. Kuldeep Yadav claimed four wickets in the game.

Venue details Pitch report and streaming details The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium is known to be slow, aiding medium-fast and slower bowlers. Given the quality of pitches in this series, another high-scoring thriller is expected with a batting-friendly surface. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on the JioHotstar app/website (1:30pm IST).

H2H Here is the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have clashed 95 times in ODIs. India have collected 41 wins to South Africa's 51 (NR: 3). On Indian soil, the two teams have met 33 times. India own 19 wins (L14). Since 2006, India and South Africa have played 10 bilateral ODI series against each other with an even scoreline of 5-5.

Team line-ups Predicted playing XIs for both teams India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (wk & c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna. South Africa (Probable XI): Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi/ Temba Bavuma, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman.